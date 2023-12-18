Choudhary Abhay Singh Yadav contender for BJP LS ticket

Mahendragarh: The BJP MLA from Nangal, Choudhary Abhay Singh Yadav, has emerged as a contender for the party’s Lok Sabha ticket from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh seat after bringing various BJP factions in the district on one platform during the recently held ‘Viksit Bharat Jan Sankalp Yatra’. He had organised this rally in Dongra Ahir Collage, flexing his political muscles. Significantly, Dongra Ahir falls under Ateli Assembly segment. Besides Yadav, some leaders from his caste are also aspirants for the BJP ticket from the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency.
Sanitation a ‘mess’ in Hisar
Hisar: The query of General (retd) DP Vats, Rajya Sabha MP, about at least one village or urban locality that fulfils parameters of the Swach Bharat Mission in Hisar stumped local authorities. Officials from the Hisar Municipal Corporation and other departments could not name even one village or urban locality in answer. The MP was interacting with the officials during a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committees in Hisar on Saturday.
Oppn jittery after BJP sweep in 3 states
Rohtak: The impressive show by the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan Assembly elections has given sleepless nights to Haryana’s Opposition leaders, especially the Congress leadership — it had earlier appeared complacent about its performance in Haryana. However, Congress leaders are now forced to pull up their socks after the recent Assembly election results. Political experts were predicting 50-plus seats for the Congress in the Haryana Assembly elections, but they now say they’re having a rethink in view of the changed scenario.
Yatra fever grips state before key poll
Ambala: Ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Haryana, a ‘yatra’ fever has gripped political parties. The BJP is wooing voters by highlighting the schemes of Central and state governments through a ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’, the Indian National Lok Dal has resumed its ‘Haryana Parivartan Rath Yatra’, and the Aam Aadmi Party has started its ‘Badlav Yatra’. Politicians hope these yatras, highlighting their policies and programmes, would help them woo voters.
BJP win in Mewat upsets Cong in Nuh
Nuh: A BJP candidate’s victory in Mewat region of Rajasthan has caused uneasiness among Congress leaders in Nuh district, part of Haryana’s Mewat region. After Naukhsham Chowdhary, who had been defeated in Nuh in the 2018 Assembly election, got elected to the Rajasthan Assembly from Kaman constituency, BJP leaders hope to do well in the Assembly elections in Nuh, traditionally a Congress bastion. Congress leaders have started reaching out to their core voter base for the 2024 Assembly elections — village sarpanches are getting calls from the Congress leadership to organise meetings in order to discuss people’s problems and expectations.
