Agri officer suspended for negligence in poll duty

Tribune News Service

Ambala: A Block Agriculture Officer (BAO) has been suspended for negligence in election duty in Ambala. District Election Officer Shaleen said BAO Pankaj Kumar was found in an inebriated condition during the duty by a flying squad team, following which immediate action was sought against him.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Agriculture #Ambala