Ashoka University announces RedBrick Hacks 2023

Sonepat: Ashoka University today announced RedBrick Hacks 2023, its annual 24-hour hackathon, slated for August 12 and 13. Upholding the tradition of fostering innovation, diversity and creativity, this year’s theme of the event is ‘Sustainable/Assistive Technology for a Better India’. The event will bring together undergraduate students from diverse academic disciplines and backgrounds across India, providing them with a platform to showcase their skills to generate solutions in fields such as environmental sustainability, healthcare accessibility, inclusive education, smart agriculture, urban planning and digital empowerment. It is being held in partnership with Mphasis, an IT services and consulting company that specialises in cognitive services.

