 At 30, Sonepat LS seat aspirants hit a high in 2019; 5 in 1977 is all-time low : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • At 30, Sonepat LS seat aspirants hit a high in 2019; 5 in 1977 is all-time low

At 30, Sonepat LS seat aspirants hit a high in 2019; 5 in 1977 is all-time low

At 30, Sonepat LS seat aspirants hit a high in 2019; 5 in 1977 is all-time low

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, May 5

Separated from Old Rohtak in 1977, the Sonepat Lok Sabha seat is ready to witness the 14th general elections, including a bypoll and as many as 17.31 lakh voters to vote on May 25. However, only the BJP has announced its candidate, Mohan Lal Badoli, from here so far.

In the last 13 Lok Sabha elections, Sonepat has witnessed the highest number of candidates (30), including NOTA in 2019 elections. Only five persons contested the first election for the Lok Sabha in 1977, which is the lowest number of candidates in its 42 years’ history.

voter turnout

  • The maximum voter turnout has been recorded in 1977, which was 72.72 per cent, while the lowest turnout has been recorded in 1999, which was 62.39 per cent

The maximum voter turnout was recorded in 1977, which was 72.72 per cent, while the lowest turnout was recorded in 1999, which was 62.39 per cent.

The Sonepat seat, a part of the Deswali belt, is considered to be a Jat-dominated seat. The main contest on this seat is almost between the Congress and the BJP. The BJP has won the seat four times — 1999, 2004, 2014 and 2019 — while the Congress has also won here four times — in 2009, 1991, 1984 and in 1983 (byelection).

As per political analysts, Sonepat witnessed a direct contest between two top contenders only and this seat never witnessed triangular contest. Either five candidates were in the fray or 29, but the contest was always among the two main contenders here, the political analyst said.

According to data, in 1980, the voter turnout was recorded at 67.06 per cent and 11 candidates were in the election fray. Voter turnout was 65.08 per cent in 1984, while 17 were in the fray; in 1989, voter turnout was 65.25 per cent and 24 candidates were in the fray; in 1991, the turnout was 63.72 per cent and 11 candidates contested; in 1996, the voter turnout was rerecorded 68.56 per cent and 28 candidates contested; in 1998, voter turnout was 66.6 per cent and 17 contested the polls; in 1999, the turnout was 62.39 per cent and only six candidates contested; in 2004, the turnout was 64.75 per cent and 20 candidates were in the fray; in 2009, the turnout was 64.75 per cent and 21 contested; in 2014, the turnout increased and was recorded at 69.55 per cent, while 23 candidates were in the election fray.

In 2019, the voter turnout was recorded at 70.92 per cent and a total of 29 candidates — of which 14 were Independent — were in the election fray. The seat has become hot as Congress stalwart leader and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and JJP’s Digvijay Chautala were in the fray against the BJP’s Ramesh Kaushik. However, Kaushik won by a margin of over 1.64 lakh votes.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha #Rohtak #Sonepat


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Nijjar killing: Residents of accused Kamalpreet’s native village in Jalandhar say he migrated to Canada on student visa

2
Delhi

Greater Noida-based businessman's missing son found dead after 4 days

3
World

Canada a ‘rule-of-law country’, says PM Trudeau after arrest of three Indians in Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar killing

4
Punjab

'Rail Roko' protest: 55-year-old woman farmer dies at Shambhu railway station in Punjab's Patiala

5
Jalandhar

Charanjit Channi calls attack on IAF’s convoy ‘stunt’; triggers a row

6
India

Why does Rahul Gandhi always wear a white T-shirt? Here is what he has to say

7
Features

PL Varma: Soul of Chandigarh

8
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut confuses Tejashwi Yadav with Tejasvi Surya; becomes butt of jokes on social media

9
Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Congress leader Radhika Khera resigns from party, cites opposition to Ram temple visit

10
India

Public at large thinks criminal trials are ‘neither free nor fair’, laments Supreme Court

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Ph-3 poll din ends; will seal Shah, Shivraj fate

Ph-3 poll din ends; will seal Shah, Shivraj fate

Voting in 93 seats across 12 states tomorrow

Canada ‘rule-of-law country’: Trudeau on arrest of 3 Indians

Canada ‘rule-of-law country’: Trudeau on arrest of 3 Indians

Says Sikh community feeling unsafe after Nijjar’s killing

Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in J&K, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics

Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in J&K, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics

Poonch, Rajouri epicentre of attacks; 18 killed in a year

Public thinks criminal trials neither free nor fair: SC

Public thinks criminal trials neither free nor fair: SC

Flags ineffective cross-examination of hostile witnesses by ...

Ignore summons by Bengal police: Governor to staff

Ignore summons by Bengal police: Governor to staff


Cities

View All

Police arrest three in farmer’s murder case

Police arrest three in farmer’s murder case

5.73 lakh MT wheat reaches grain markets for procurement

Fire breaks out at house on Batala Road

Moosewala’s family backs Congress candidate

Sidhu Moosewala’s family backs Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder

INDIA VOTES 2024: Disgruntled leaders back Manish Tewari, Pawan Kumar Bansal skips meet

INDIA VOTES 2024: Disgruntled leaders back Manish Tewari, Pawan Kumar Bansal skips meet

It’s Modi vs Manish Tewari in ads at PBS docking stations

Manish Tewari slams rival over promise of turning dump into football ground in 3 months

Will press the ‘reset button’ for administrative reforms: Sanjay Tandon

INDIA VOTES 2024: Polling officers train in heat wave management

AAP leaders defect to BJP amid corruption allegations

AAP leaders defect to BJP amid corruption allegations

Yadav takes charge as Delhi Congress chief

BJP highlights social media’s role in politics

Kejriwal’s arrest a bid to silence his voice, says Sunita

Ahead of elections, Capital witnesses historic rise in youth voter registration

Siblings killed, three hurt in road accident near Mukerian

Siblings killed, three hurt in road accident near Mukerian

Man dies, wife injured in mishap

INDIA VOTES 2024: 2 sector officers face action for negligence

Polling staff apprised of election procedure

Perform duties with utmost dedication, DC to polling staff

Major tragedy averted as coaches of Archana Express detach from engine

Major tragedy averted as coaches of Archana Express detach from engine

3,967 appear for NEET UG in Ludhiana district

General Election: Polling officers briefed about election process in Patiala

General Election: Polling officers briefed about election process in Patiala

Workshop on linguistics, phonetics, communication

Hockey player ends life by jumping into canal