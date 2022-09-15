Bajra selling at prices below MSP in Haryana: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 14

Former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today raised the issue of bajra farmers’ plight saying their crop was selling at throwaway prices.

“Bajra MSP has been increased to Rs 2,350, but the farmers are hardly getting Rs 1,700-Rs 1,800 per quintal. In the last season also, bajra rates hovered around 50% of the MSP. At that time, the state government had announced that if the produce was sold below MSP, the government would protect farmers under the Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana. But the government did not keep its promise last year or even this year. It is the responsibility of the government to buy the produce at MSP,” he said.

“Farmers who grow maize or crops other than paddy have not been given Rs 7,000 per acre incentive so far. In the last season, farmers also had to struggle for DAP and urea. It is clear that the BJP-JJP government is treating farmers badly,” he said.