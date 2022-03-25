Birender Singh to hold show of strength on home turf

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, March 24

After remaining “quiet” for nearly three years, the BJP leader and former Union minister Birender Singh, 76, is holding a public meeting in his home seat Uchana Kalan in Jind district on Friday.

Had left Congress in 2014 Birender Singh, hailing from Doomarkhan village in Uchana segment of Jind district, is grandson of legendary farm leader Chhotu Ram.

In Congress, Birender had been state president and finance minister in Hooda govt. He had also represented Hisar Lok Sabha seat and was sent to Rajya Sabha by Congress.

Following differences, he left Cong to join BJP before 2014 General Elections.

Though the programme is being organised to mark his 50 years in public life, it is likely to be a show of strength to send signals to the BJP leadership and also to his rivals in the Uchana segment. His son IAS-turned-politician Brijendra Singh, who is BJP MP from Hisar, has been working hard for weeks to make it a success.

Interestingly, leaders cutting across political lines have been invited to attend the programme and leaders, including the INLD MLA Abhay Singh Chautala, AAP Haryana in charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta, besides some leaders from the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), could also turn up in the event.

Political observers stated that Birender’s event was apparently a show of strength on his home turf. Birender wants to get two issues resolved in the BJP. Firstly, he had announced to quit “electoral politics” before the previous Lok Sabha polls to hand over the political baton to his son Brijendra in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Brijendra also won from Hisar. But he was not inducted in the second Modi cabinet. It, apparently, did not go down well with Birender.

Secondly, the Uchana Assembly seat is likely to be a bone of contention between Birender and his party leadership ie BJP in the next Assembly polls. JJP leader Dushyant Chautala, who is now Deputy CM after having a post poll alliance with the BJP, had won the last Assembly poll from the Uchana segment by defeating Birender’s wife Prem Lata by a massive margin.

“Now, the question is who will contest from the Uchana segment which is the home turf of Birender Singh, who had represented the seat five times (four times as Congress leader and once as Congress Tiwari candidate), while his wife got elected in 2014 as BJP candidate,” remarked a local political activist associated with Birender.

Meanwhile, Dushyant who organised a big event yesterday in Uchana had won the previous poll by a huge margin of around 50,000 votes is leaving no stone unturned to nurture his political turf. “Thus Dushyant and Birender are rivals who are eyeing the same seat of Uchana. The dilemma remains as to who of the two will contest from Uchana if the JJP stays in alliance with the BJP,” said a political observer.

“It is not surprising if Birender opts for alternatives ahead of the next poll. He has connections in the Congress. AAP leader Sushil Gupta, too, had announced to welcome Birender in the party,” said a political expert.

#birender singh