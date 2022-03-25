Birender Singh to hold show of strength on home turf

Birender Singh to hold show of strength on home turf

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, March 24

After remaining “quiet” for nearly three years, the BJP leader and former Union minister Birender Singh, 76, is holding a public meeting in his home seat Uchana Kalan in Jind district on Friday.

Had left Congress in 2014

  • Birender Singh, hailing from Doomarkhan village in Uchana segment of Jind district, is grandson of legendary farm leader Chhotu Ram.
  • In Congress, Birender had been state president and finance minister in Hooda govt. He had also represented Hisar Lok Sabha seat and was sent to Rajya Sabha by Congress.
  • Following differences, he left Cong to join BJP before 2014 General Elections.

Though the programme is being organised to mark his 50 years in public life, it is likely to be a show of strength to send signals to the BJP leadership and also to his rivals in the Uchana segment. His son IAS-turned-politician Brijendra Singh, who is BJP MP from Hisar, has been working hard for weeks to make it a success.

Interestingly, leaders cutting across political lines have been invited to attend the programme and leaders, including the INLD MLA Abhay Singh Chautala, AAP Haryana in charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta, besides some leaders from the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), could also turn up in the event.

Political observers stated that Birender’s event was apparently a show of strength on his home turf. Birender wants to get two issues resolved in the BJP. Firstly, he had announced to quit “electoral politics” before the previous Lok Sabha polls to hand over the political baton to his son Brijendra in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Brijendra also won from Hisar. But he was not inducted in the second Modi cabinet. It, apparently, did not go down well with Birender.

Secondly, the Uchana Assembly seat is likely to be a bone of contention between Birender and his party leadership ie BJP in the next Assembly polls. JJP leader Dushyant Chautala, who is now Deputy CM after having a post poll alliance with the BJP, had won the last Assembly poll from the Uchana segment by defeating Birender’s wife Prem Lata by a massive margin.

“Now, the question is who will contest from the Uchana segment which is the home turf of Birender Singh, who had represented the seat five times (four times as Congress leader and once as Congress Tiwari candidate), while his wife got elected in 2014 as BJP candidate,” remarked a local political activist associated with Birender.

Meanwhile, Dushyant who organised a big event yesterday in Uchana had won the previous poll by a huge margin of around 50,000 votes is leaving no stone unturned to nurture his political turf. “Thus Dushyant and Birender are rivals who are eyeing the same seat of Uchana. The dilemma remains as to who of the two will contest from Uchana if the JJP stays in alliance with the BJP,” said a political observer.

“It is not surprising if Birender opts for alternatives ahead of the next poll. He has connections in the Congress. AAP leader Sushil Gupta, too, had announced to welcome Birender in the party,” said a political expert.

#birender singh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Actor Muneeb Butt called 'chamcha Pakistani star' after he books entire theatre for wife to watch Alia Bhatt's Gangubai in Dubai

2
Nation

4 IAF officials under lens over missile 'misfire'

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann seeks Rs 1 lakh crore aid for reviving growth

4
Nation

Pathak, Chadha, Harbhajan Singh among 5 elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Punjab

5
Punjab

Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

6
World

Amid eastern Ladakh row, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang arrives in India on unannounced visit

7
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu targets Arvind Kejriwal over 2015 sacrilege issue

8
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma disrupts Virat’s efforts to fix a common problem that we face in our households. Watch

9
Punjab

PM Modi meets eminent Sikh personalities and intellectuals

10
J & K

J&K Pandits move Supreme Court over 'genocide'

Don't Miss

View All
Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco, thanks fans for showing concern
Trending

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco; thanks fans for showing concern

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts in Miami beach with his incredible dance steps
Punjab

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts on Miami beach with his incredible dance steps

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue
Nation

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue

Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets
Himachal

Kangra: Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter
Trending

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter

Fans come to Kapil Sharma’s rescue after comedian trolled for picture from Odisha, says wrong to link everything with ‘The Kashmir Files’
Trending

Fans come to Kapil Sharma’s rescue after comedian trolled for picture from Odisha, says wrong to link everything with ‘The Kashmir Files’

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for 2nd consecutive year
Delhi

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for second consecutive year

Punjabis seek to curb lavish social gatherings
Punjab

Punjabis in Haryana seek to curb lavish social gatherings

Top Stories

Current situation a work in progress, at slower pace than desirable; discussions aimed at expediting process: Jaishankar

Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety

Jaishankar asks China to pursue independent foreign policy t...

Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

A few ex-MLAs were getting pension from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5...

Calcutta High court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case

Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case

Directs CBI to file progress report by April 7

Bhagwant Mann says received complaint on anti-corruption action helpline, told authorities to investigate

Bhagwant Mann says received complaint on anti-corruption action helpline, told authorities to investigate

Tweets to this effect

Russia is preparing to attack Poland: Envoy

Russia is preparing to attack Poland: Envoy

The Ambassador referred to the smoke over the Russian embass...

Cities

View All

GNDU attacker identified, police tracking him down

GNDU attacker identified, police tracking him down

Fruit growers rue shortage of power for irrigation

World TB Day: 26L people contract TB in India every year, reveals study

Amritsar West: 'People's love pushed me to join politics to serve in a better way'

IndiGo's direct flight from Amritsar to Lucknow from March 27

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Farmers hold protest in Mohali in support of their demands

Farmers hold protest in Mohali in support of their demands

Chandigarh Administration to invite bids to decide charging rates

Chandigarh: PGI contractual staff on strike today

Ensure dignified living for mentally ill: Dr Simmi Waraich

Punjab and Haryana High Court restrains PGI workers' union from proceeding on strike

Delhi ranks third in terms of per capita income behind Sikkim, Goa: Eco Survey

Delhi ranks third in terms of per capita income behind Sikkim, Goa: Eco Survey

Govt introduces Delhi civic bodies merger Bill in Lok Sabha amid opposition protest

Court denies bail to former JNU student Umar Khalid for 2020 Delhi riots

Phone call made from PMO to state election commissioner to defer MCD polls, claims Kejriwal

Upload ‘The Kashmir Files’ on YouTube: Kejriwal to BJP MLAs seeking movie be made tax-free

Spate of plaints from city on anti-graft helpline

Spate of plaints from Jalandhar on anti-graft helpline

Glimpses of mini India at Crafts Bazaar in Hoshiarpur

NCLP teachers allege no salaries for 27 months, protest outside DC office

'Govt must pay dues of sugarcane farmers'

FIR filed against Hamilton group MD Sabarwal

GLADA carries out demolition drive in 23 illegal colonies

GLADA carries out demolition drive in 23 illegal colonies

Huge traffic jam on Ferozepur Road as GADVASU students, parents hold protest

One fresh case of Covid in Ludhiana district

Don't use modified silencers, police warn Enfield riders

Ludhiana MC plans Rs 1,034-cr budget for 2022-23

Limited seats, high fee at private colleges force MBBS aspirants to go abroad

Limited seats, high fee at private colleges force MBBS aspirants to go abroad

Encyclopedia of the Sikh literature: Punjabi University yet to correct mistakes in 'Mahan Kosh'

HC Judge inspects Patiala District Courts, Central Jail

Patiala: Canal-based drinking water supply project still underway

Rajpura girl adjudged third