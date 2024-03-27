Karnal Assembly by-election: BJP declares Haryana CM Nayab Saini as party candidate

Chandigarh, March 27
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday announced the candidature of Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini for the Karnal Assembly by-election.
The Karnal Assembly seat fell vacant after the BJP replaced former CM Manohar Lal Khattar with Saini and gave him Lok Sabha ticket from Karnal.
In a surprise move earlier this month, the BJP replaced Khattar with OBC leader Saini as Haryana's chief minister just weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
Saini, who is the party's state unit president, was sworn in as chief minister along with five ministers hours after the resignation of Khattar.
The Saini government won the trust vote in a special session of the state Assembly on March 13.
