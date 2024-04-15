BJP didn’t keep election promises, says Deepender Singh Hooda

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, April 14

Addressing a ‘Samvidhan Bachao Jan Aakrosh’ rally organised by Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal on the birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar today, MP Deepender Singh Hooda said this time, voters would cast vote to save the Constitution.

He administered oath to people present on the occasion to protect the Constitution with the slogan ‘Jai Bhim’.

“BJP leaders are openly saying that they will change the Constitution after getting over 400 seats. The BJP intends to abolish the Constitution, which gives equal rights to every class and reservation to deprived classes. In such a situation, it is the responsibility of every citizen of India to protect the Constitution,” he said.

He claimed that the BJP was working against the slogans with which it came to power in 2014. It had promised to bring back black money in the country, but today, people with black money were being inducted into the party. They had promised to save daughters, but wrestler daughters, who brought glory to the country, were being dragged on the streets of Delhi. It had promised to double the income of farmers, but they were being pushed towards devastation, he said, adding that it had promised to provide two crore jobs to the youth, but today, they were being sent to war zone in Israel to work as labourers.

“Moreover, the BJP government discriminated against the Rohtak Lok Sabha. It neither did any work nor respected any section. The result of the Lok Sabha poll would lay the foundation for change of power in the state,” he said.

