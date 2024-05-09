BJP: Lok Sabha outcome to decide candidates for Assembly elections

Tribune News Service

While the Lok Sabha poll seems to be a bumpy ride for BJP candidates, its results will play a crucial role in deciding the fate of those aspiring for ticket in the Assembly poll scheduled for October. Even the performance of MLAs in their Assembly segment will be assessed.

As per sources, the party leadership has given the target to MLAs and ticket aspirants to improve the party’s performance in the Lok Sabha elections in their respective area. It has made it clear that this would be one the major factors in the allotment of tickets for the Assembly poll.

“Not only the MLAs and other leaders, but also booth-level workers have been given the target of improving the polling percentage. Collective efforts are required to win, hence every worker has been tasked to ensure his/her contribution to improve the performance,” said a senior BJP leader. These elections were also an opportunity to observe the electors’ mood before the Assembly poll, he said.

A BJP leader active in Ahirwal region said it was due to the party’s instructions that MLAs in Mahendragarh districts were leaving no stone unturned to seek vote for party candidate Dharambir Singh, who is trying his luck for the third time from the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency.

Belonging to the Jat community, Dharambir is locked in a tough battle with Congress’ Ahir leader Rao Dan Singh. The BJP has three Ahir MLAs in Mahendragarh district and the onus of ensuring Dharambir’s victory in their Assembly segment is on them. Former minister Ram Bilas Sharma is also toiling in his area.

