Campus notes: Sports school’s 51st session begins

Sonepat: Motilal Nehru School of Sports at Rai organised a ‘havan’ ceremony on April 9 on the occasion of its 51st session’s commencement. School principal and director Col Ashok Mor (retd), students and staff members attended the ceremony.

Extension lecture on history

Karnal: An extension lecture was recently organised by the Department of History of Dyal Singh College. Prof Bhagat Singh from the AIH Department of Kurukshetra University was the resource person at the lecture. He focused on the meaning and scope of history. Various aspects of architecture of ancient India, along with very sources of ancient Indian history work, were discussed in detail. Principal Ashima Gakhar welcomed the guest. Parveen Dhanda, head, Department of History, introduced the expert to the students. During the lecture, Randhir Singh, Pawan Kumar, Anil Kumar, Suhana Rao and Rajbir Singh were also present.

Boot camp of NIT K’shetra underway

Kurukshetra: NIT-Kurukshetra is organising a drone technology boot camp in Dehradun from April 10 to 14 under ‘Capacity building programme for human resource development in unmanned aircraft systems (Drone and related technologies)’. The objective of the boot camp is to encourage development of human resources in unmanned aircraft systems and to promote entrepreneurial mind set and nurture technical talent among the student’s community. At the inauguration ceremony, chief guest Prof M Gopal, a renowned professor in the field of controls and AI, gave a keynote address. He delivered a talk on ‘Artificial Intelligence Pilot for Autonomous Drones in Uncertain Environment: A Deep Reinforcement Learning Approach’.

Mansi adjudged best cadet

Sonepat: The three-day NCC cultural programme held with the support of the 12th Haryana NCC Battalion concluded at GVM Girls College here on Wednesday. GVM College won the overall trophy and Mansi of the college bagged the best cadet award. College president OP Paruthi and principal Dr Manjula Spah congratulated the college staff and students, along with the winning cadets. Capt Dharamvir Singh was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. He appealed to the cadets to come forward to serve the nation, adding that the NCC is the best platform for it. Lt Col Vinod Kumar said for a citizen, there is no other service greater than serving the country.

