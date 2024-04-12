Cancel affiliation of school, suggests DC

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, April 11

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Monika Gupta has recommended the cancellation of affiliation of GL Public School in Kanina town. She has also assured the affected parents that their children will be provided the best medical treatment and the expenditure will be incurred by the district administration.

The DC has instructed CMO Dr Ramesh Chandra Arya to remain in touch with the parents and to provide them all possible help. She said the first priority of the district administration was to provide the best treatment to the injured. “Strict action will be taken against those responsible for this accident. A letter has been written for the cancellation of the affiliation of the school. In this case, legal action will be taken against the driver, principal and management,” said the DC.

After inspection order, schools shut down

Sirsa: Despite it being an Eid holiday on Thursday, a majority of private schools across the district remained operational. Following the school bus accident in Mahendragarh, the Education Department swung into action, prompting the District Education Officer (DEO) to issue directives for school inspections. Consequently, several school administrations decided to shut down. The government had declared a holiday on Thursday, but many private schools in the district chose to disregard the government direction. The DEO is likely to take action against such schools. OC

