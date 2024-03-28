CDLU team departs to participate in youth fest

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, March 27

Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU), Sirsa, sent teams from the university and affiliated colleges to the 37th Inter-University National Youth Festival at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, that commenced on March 28. Providing information, Dr Manju Nehra, Director of Youth Welfare Directorate, said there were three teams for music, and one each for theatre, dance and literature. The teams comprise 26 students from the university and affiliated colleges, along with 8 assistants and two team managers.

During the youth festival, teams that secured first, second and third positions in the All-India category would showcase their talent. These students had secured first, second and third positions in various categories at the 37th Inter-University North-West Zone Youth Festival held at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, from February 9 to 13.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Ajmer Singh Malik extended his best wishes to the university team for the youth festival and encouraged them to continue representing the university at the national level.

