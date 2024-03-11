Yamunanagar-Jagadhri civic body to construct 4 roads at Rs 70.5 lakh in Jagadhri, Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 10

The Municipal Corporation

of Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) will construct four roads in Kesar Nagar, Amar Vihar, Badhi Majra village and Pansara village at a cost of Rs 70.50 lakh. Kesar Nagar and Amar Vihar colonies come under Ward 3 of Jagadhri, while Badhi Majra and Pansara villages are in Ward 12 of Yamunanagar.

Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar yesterday inaugurated the construction of roads in Kesar Nagar and Amar Vihar colonies. These roads shall be constructed at a cost of Rs 43 lakh.

Gujjar said many development activities were being undertaken in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Central and Haryana governments were making policies keeping in mind the needs of common people. “The BJP-led governments believe in welfare of the farmers, poor, labourers and business class by keeping in mind their interests,” said Gujjar.

He added: “In the series of development works, roads in Kesar Nagar and Amar Vihar colonies of Jagadhri shall be constructed spending Rs 43 lakh.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Yamunanagar