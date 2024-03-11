Yamunanagar-Jagadhri civic body to construct 4 roads at Rs 70.5 lakh in Jagadhri, Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, March 10
The Municipal Corporation
of Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) will construct four roads in Kesar Nagar, Amar Vihar, Badhi Majra village and Pansara village at a cost of Rs 70.50 lakh. Kesar Nagar and Amar Vihar colonies come under Ward 3 of Jagadhri, while Badhi Majra and Pansara villages are in Ward 12 of Yamunanagar.
Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar yesterday inaugurated the construction of roads in Kesar Nagar and Amar Vihar colonies. These roads shall be constructed at a cost of Rs 43 lakh.
Gujjar said many development activities were being undertaken in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Central and Haryana governments were making policies keeping in mind the needs of common people. “The BJP-led governments believe in welfare of the farmers, poor, labourers and business class by keeping in mind their interests,” said Gujjar.
He added: “In the series of development works, roads in Kesar Nagar and Amar Vihar colonies of Jagadhri shall be constructed spending Rs 43 lakh.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...