Adampur Congress candidate Jai Prakash alleges assault

Tribune News Service

Hisar, November 6

The vehicle of the Congress candidate from Adampur Jai Prakash was allegedly assaulted by enthusiastic supporters of the winning candidate as he drove out of the counting centre in Mahavir Stadium in Hisar today. Jai Prakash, accompanied by his supporters, left the venue on sensing his defeat when the counting was yet to be completed. A windowpane of his SUV was also smashed in the incident.

However, as he was driving out of the stadium, the supporters of the winning candidate who were celebrating by dancing and throwing “gulal”, surrounded his SUV and some of them made lewd gestures towards his vehicle. The videos which went viral on the social media showed that some people from the mob, threw empty boxes towards his vehicle. The police deployed at the spot tried to placate the celebrating supporters.

As the supporters of the winning candidate encircled Jai Prakash’s vehicle, he emerged out of the SUV and tried to interact with them amid the high volume of the DJ and shouting of slogans, but in vain. Later, the police escorted his vehicle out of the mob.

Later, the Congress candidate lodged a police complaint, alleging he was attacked at the instance of the BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi whose son Bhavya has won the election.

#Congress #Hisar