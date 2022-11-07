 Adampur bypoll: Bhavya Bishnoi 6th member of Bhajan Lal clan to win : The Tribune India

Adampur bypoll: Bhavya Bishnoi 6th member of Bhajan Lal clan to win

Adampur bypoll: Bhavya Bishnoi 6th member of Bhajan Lal clan to win

Bhavya Bishnoi. Photo credit: Twitter/@bbhavyabishnoi



Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, November 6

The BJP candidate, Bhavya Bishnoi, 29, became the sixth member of the Bhajan Lal family to retain the family bastion in Adampur by defeating the Congress candidate and former Union Minister Jai Prakash.

He also became the youngest MLA to enter the Haryana Assembly.

Political experts maintained that the byelection had steeply polarised the voters in two blocks, with the two main rivals jointly securing 1,19,244 (90.67%) votes, while the rest of the 21 candidates, including NOTA, got just 12,279 (9.33%) votes. The byelection had a total of 22 candidates except NOTA.

A total of 1,31,523 votes were cast, which included 222 postal ballots.

The ECI counting data stated that out of the total 13 rounds of the counting, Jai Prakash (Congress) had the upper hand in four rounds (2, 10,11 and 13), while nine rounds went to BJP candidate Bhavya. The first round went to Bhavya, with a lead of 2,832 votes, who again secured the biggest lead of 4,257 votes in the third round which had most of the polling booths of the biggest village of Sadalpur village. He strengthened his position in the fifth round again with a lead of 3,829 votes.

A relook at the 2019 Assembly election result indicated that the victory margin had shrunk significantly in comparison to that of his father Kuldeep Bishnoi when he contested on the Congress ticket, while the BJP had fielded TikTok star Sonali Phogat. Then, Kuldeep Bishnoi had defeated Sonali Phogat by a margin of 29,417 votes. Kuldeep had secured 63,483 votes, while BJP’s Phogat had polled 34,169 votes.

The byelection result is almost a repeat performance of Kuldeep Bishnoi in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls when he had taken a lead of 16,191 votes over the then INLD candidate Dushyant Chautala. Dushyant, though, won the LS seat, courtesy his massive leads in Uchana Kalan, Uklana and Narnaund Assembly segments.

Bhavya had also contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election on the Congress ticket from the Hisar seat and secured the third spot, making it to the Assembly on his home turf. Before Bhavya, his grandfather won nine times, while his father Kuldeep Bishnoi emerged victorious four times. Bhavya’s mother Renuka and grandmother Jasma Devi had also become MLAs in 2011 and 1987, respectively.

As Bhavya won by a margin of 15,740 votes, this is the lowest victory margin in the four byelections held in this Assembly segment. Kuldeep Bishnoi made his debut in politics in 1998 byelection and won by 17,775 votes. In the 2008 byelection, Bhajan Lal had registered an emphatic victory of 26,188 votes over Ranjit Singh of the Congress. In the 2011 byelection, Bhavya’s mother Renuka Bishnoi had registered a win by a margin of 22,669 votes over the Congress candidate Kuldeep Beniwal.

Former CMs’ relatives in Assembly (past & present)

Sixth member from Bhajan Lal family

Grandfather Bhajan Lal, grandmother Jasma Devi, father Kuldeep Bishnoi, mother Renuka and uncle Chander Mohan had been MLAs.

8 members of Devi Lal in Haryana Assembly

Eight members of the Devi Lal's family in Assembly had been MLAs, of whom four members, including Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, who is great grandson of Devi Lal, Dushyant's mother Naina Chautala are JJP MLAs in Assembly, while Devi Lal's son Ranjit Singh is Independent from the Rania Assembly and grandson Abhay Singh Chautala is INLD MLA from the Ellenabad Assembly constituency. Besides Devi Lal, his two sons, Om Prakash Chautala (ex-CM), Pratap Chautala, grandson Ajay Singh had been MLAs.

Five members of Bansi Lal family

Five members of the Bansi Lal's family had been legislators in Haryana, including Bansi Lal, who also served as CM, his son Surender Singh, Singh's wife Kiran Choudhary (who is currently Cong MLA), Bansi's elder son Ranbir Mahendra and son-in-law Sombir Singh. Bansi's granddaughter Shruti Choudhary had been MP from Bhiwani Mahendergarh.

#BJP #Congress

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

'We have lost the will to live', say parents of Chhawla gangrape-murder victim after SC acquits all accused on death row

2
Haryana

Gurugram court issues arrest warrant against journalist Deepak Chaurasia for allegedly airing ‘morphed, edited and obscene’ videos of 10-year-old girl

3
Trending

4 Indore girls surround woman and kick, punch, hit her with belt; booked after video goes viral

4
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Vaar' released on Gurpurb lauds Sikh valour; gets 1.5 million hits in 30 minutes

5
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Mastermind behind gangster Deepak Tinu’s escape case arrested, say police

6
Nation

Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife

7
Sports

Virat Kohli’s ‘2-word’ comment on Suryakumar Yadav’s post is the best compliment for the No.1 batter

8
Amritsar

Rs 100 crore to be spent for beautification of Amritsar for hosting G-20 summit

9
Delhi

Fresh trouble for Manish Sisodia as aide Dinesh Arora set to be approver in Delhi excise policy scam

10
Chandigarh

Mohali court sentences 2 retired police officials to life imprisonment  in a 1993 fake encounter case

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop lagelu’ on Twitter but here’s a catch
Trending

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop lagelu' on Twitter but here's a catch

Pakistan police officer gets Rs 100 million in bank account, becomes overnight millionaire; bank freezes his ATM card
World

Pakistan police officer gets Rs 100 million in bank account, becomes overnight millionaire; bank freezes his ATM card

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world’s tallest building
World

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world's tallest building Burj Khalifa

I was kidnapped by begging mafia, they gave me injection that made me blind, my fingers were cut, says 24-year-old UP man
Nation

I was kidnapped by begging mafia, they gave me injection that made me blind, my fingers were cut, says 24-year-old UP man

Stubble a treasure for farmers: Experts
Punjab

Stubble a treasure for farmers: Experts

This 90-yr-old is managing stubble without burning
Punjab

This 90-yr-old Sangrur farmer is managing stubble without burning

Tirupati temple has Rs 2.5 lakh crore assets
Nation

Tirupati's Lord Venkateswara temple has Rs 2.5 lakh crore assets

25-year-old Indian man's smiling picture after getting fired from Twitter goes viral
Trending

25-year-old Indian man's smiling picture after getting fired from Twitter goes viral

Top News

Gyanvapi row: Fast-track court to pronounce verdict on plea seeking ‘shivling’ worship today

Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14

As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...

Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer’s wife

Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife

Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...

Efforts will be made for proper implementation of Anand Marriage Act in Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann

Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...

Man shot at over old enmity in Samrala village, critical

Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana

Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...

Sidhu Moosewala's new song ‘Vaar’ released on Gurpurb, lauds Sikh valour

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Vaar' released on Gurpurb lauds Sikh valour; gets 1.5 million hits in 30 minutes


Cities

View All

Amritsar DC forms panel to prepare report on unsafe Rego bridge

Amritsar DC forms panel to prepare report on unsafe Rego bridge

Local industries mull shifting base to Jammu & Kashmir

Amritsar MC to procure anti-smog cannons to tackle problem of air pollution

Guru Nanak Dev freed humanity from caste discrimination, says SGPC chief

Nagar kirtans taken out in Amritsar on Gurpurb eve

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Patwari, aide caught taking Rs 7,000 bribe in Mansa

Bathinda district emerges as medicare hub of south Malwa

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

2 youngster killed, girl seriously injured in road mishap; were on way from Chandigarh to Phagwara

2 youngster killed, girl seriously injured in road mishap; were on way from Chandigarh to Phagwara

Projects Gathering Dust: Sector 41 meat market reeks of neglect

Chandigarh gets 40 e-buses, 20 for long route also flagged off

Sustainable Mobility: 130-km cycle tracks suggested for Mohali, Panchkula

PGI department heads told to stock up test kits

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'; light rain or drizzle likely today

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'; light rain or drizzle likely today

BJP steps up protests against Arvind Kejriwal, demands lie-detector test against Delhi CM, jailed minister Satyendra Jain

Filing of nominations for Dec 4 Delhi MC poll begins

Manish Sisodia's aide to turn approver, court told

37 dengue cases in Kapurthala village; health officials on toes

37 dengue cases in Kapurthala village; health officials on toes

Dengue: In Jalandhar, MC gets active

Development funds halted, Nakodar sarpanches, panches stage protest

Jalandhar: Old post office road cries for repair, but who cares!

Families away, thieves break into three houses in Hoshiarpur

Man shot at over old enmity in Samrala village, critical

Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana

5 yrs on, sewage woes not resolved, vacant plots turn ponds in Ward 2

Finish ongoing road projects on time: MP to NHAI officials

Shimlapuri resident gets life term for killing woman over money dispute

Rs 4L cash, jewellery stolen from Tibba Road house

Rural blocks sans child specialist for months

Rural blocks sans child specialist for months

Play depicting senior citizens’ plight staged at theatre festival

Amid increase in dengue cases in Patiala, chikungunya spreads tentacles

Patiala district administration launches adaptive learning software for govt school students