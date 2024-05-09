Congress will fail to grab even Oppositionn role: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 8

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has been holding meetings with different sections of society. During his visit to Karnal on Wednesday, he held a series of meetings in different parts of the city.

The CM refreshes himself at a juice shop in Karnal on Wednesday. Photo: Varun Gulati

He accused the Congress of not protecting the rights of farmers and poor people. He said the Congress will not only face a defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, but also fail to grab the role of the Opposition.

“People of the country have rejected the Congress for the damage they have caused during the past over 60 years. The INDIA bloc is seeking votes to save the corrupt,” said the CM, adding that the Congress won’t even be visible on the nation’s map.

He alleged that the Congress had always been concerned about its own leaders and never thought about taking positive initiatives for the poor and farmers.

On the issue of withdrawal of support by Independent MLAs from the BJP and extending support to the Congress, the CM said, “I met them four days ago, they were good legislators. I do not know how they got trapped.”

On being asked about the alleged misuse of the ED by the BJP, he said, “If anyone indulges in corruption, action will be taken. The system is working in a transparent manner.” Exhorting people to cast their votes in the favour of the BJP on May 25, he said every voter plays a significant role in the festival of democracy.

During his meetings, the CM praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said Modi had worked for the country, and protected the interests of farmers, poor and downtrodden people. He said under the leadership of the PM, the double-engine government had worked to strengthen the country and the states in the past 10 years. “Benefits of the Modi government’s schemes have reached every section of the society,” he said.

He highlighted the efforts of former CM Manohar Lal and said Khattar left no stone unturned for the development of Karnal. “The residents of Karnal got a secure environment. By legalising illegal colonies, benefits have reached millions of families,” he said, adding that he will serve people with full dedication.

