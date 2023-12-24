Cops attacked in attempt to stop illegal mining at Mahendragarh

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, December 23

A team of the local police was attacked with stones by two persons reportedly involved in illegal mining, when the former tried to intercept their tractor-trailer loaded with stones in Nangal Choudhary area here today.

SI Bhupinder Singh, incharge of Nangal Choudhary, suffered minor injuries during the attack. The police chased the tractor-trailer and managed to nab them. They have been identified as Yadram and Pawan of Bakhrana village.

Earlier, the police launched a vehicle checking operation near Jainpur village on getting information about the illegal transportation of mining materials on a tractor-trailer. Illegal mining of stones was carried out at Biharipur village, sources said.

