Cops attacked in attempt to stop illegal mining at Mahendragarh

Mahendragarh, December 23
A team of the local police was attacked with stones by two persons reportedly involved in illegal mining, when the former tried to intercept their tractor-trailer loaded with stones in Nangal Choudhary area here today.
SI Bhupinder Singh, incharge of Nangal Choudhary, suffered minor injuries during the attack. The police chased the tractor-trailer and managed to nab them. They have been identified as Yadram and Pawan of Bakhrana village.
Earlier, the police launched a vehicle checking operation near Jainpur village on getting information about the illegal transportation of mining materials on a tractor-trailer. Illegal mining of stones was carried out at Biharipur village, sources said.
