Cops booked for extorting Rs 35 lakh

Faridabad, April 29

The local police station of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case in connection with alleged extortion of Rs 35 lakh from a dealer of second-hand vehicles. The accused include a head constable of the Crime Branch and four unidentified persons, who were working with the police department, it is reported.

In his complaint, Umesh Baswal, who runs the business of sale and purchase of used cars in the city, has alleged that the accused had extorted an amount of Rs 35 lakh by threatening to get him framed in a false case if he refused to give the money.

Subsequently, an FIR was registered against the main accused, identified as Crime Branch Head Constable Rohtash, and four others, including three cops of the same department.

According to the complainant, the accused took the money from his shop–cum-office that is located on the Mathura road here last year after the cops accused him of involvement in a racket of selling and purchasing stolen vehicles.

Umesh, who is partially blind, had lodged a complaint with the office of the ADGP Vigilance, Haryana, in August last year, alleging extortion and harassment by the cops. He had submitted the audio recordings of one of the police official who took the money.

As the ADGP office ordered a probe into the matter, an inquiry was conducted by an official of the rank of the DSP, who lodged a complaint with the ACB here for registration of the FIR, it is learnt.

The FIR was registered under Sections 384 and 120-B of the IPC and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act on last Friday. While it mentions the name of one of the accused, while four others have not been unidentified. A senior official of the ACB said the matter was under investigation but no arrest has been made so far.

