Cyber fraud gang busted, 6 arrested

Sonepat, April6

With the arrest of six persons, the cyber cell of the Sonepat police claim to have busted a gang involved in duping people on the pretext of stock investment. The police arrested the six accused from Oriya and Bah village of Agra in Uttar Pradesh, Faridabad and Delhi. The police have not revealed their identity so far. Eight mobile phones and a cash of Rs 1.92 lakh were recovered from them.

The accused have been arrested in a case registered on the complaint of a Kundli resident who was duped of Rs 49.50 lakh. As per the police, as many as 200 complaints had been registered on the portal across the country and nine criminal cases had been registered.

Ramesh Kumar, in his complaint on February 2, stated that he received a call on November 30 for investment in stock. After that, he downloaded ‘Elle World’ app and made several deposits. However, when he tried to withdraw his money, he couldn’t. When he questioned the accused, they demanded Rs 10 lakh to return his money.

