Delhi again blames Haryana for rising ammonia in Yamuna river

Gurugram, December 31

The Delhi AAP government has yet again trained guns at Haryana for increased ammonia levels in the Yamuna. Water Minister Atishi has accused Haryana of allowing unrestricted discharge of pollutants into the Yamuna, leading to an alarming rise in the ammonia levels in the river.

She said that the high level of ammonia in water was impacting the production capacity of the Chandrawal and Wazirabad water treatment plants leading to water scarcity in many areas.

A senior official of Water Ministry said that industrial effluents from Haryana’s Sonepat, Panipat and Rohtak districts and UP’s Ghaziabad and Noida districts continue to pollute the Yamuna. Delhi alleges that drains number 2 and 6 from Haryana carry toxic industrial pollutants that fall into the Yamuna.

Due to frequent discharge of industrial waste, the level of ammonia in raw water rises, forcing the DJB to shut down water treatment plants till pollutants are washed away from the Wazirabad pond. Though Haryana is yet to officially react to allegations, a state minister said that AAP was just training guns at them to befool people and hide its inefficiency.

