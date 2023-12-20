Parliament Security breach case: Delhi court to hear family’s petition to meet Neelam

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 19

The Patiala House Court will hear the matter of accused Neelam’s family’s plea to seek the copy of the FIR and to meet her in the Parliament security breach case on December 21.

Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur had reserved the order for today, however, the matter has been listed after two days.

Neelam’s brother Ramniwas had filed the application to the court on Saturday and the ASJ had sent a notice to the Delhi Police for a reply and the matter was to be heard on Monday.

The Public Prosecutor for the Delhi Police in its reply to the court said since the case was ‘sensitive’ in nature, the FIR in the present case was a sealed FIR, therefore, it could not be shared.

The police asked to move an application through the Investigating Officer (IO). However, according to the plea filed by the applicant it said they had to wait for hours in the Special Cell office but they were denied the copy of the FIR and told that accused was not unavailable.

Further, the police said the investigation was at the crucial stage, therefore, the copy of the FIR and meeting with anyone could not be possible since any leak of information could influence the investigation.

The Delhi Police in their FIR have invoked anti-terror laws under Unlawful Activities Preventions Act in regards to the incident.

Neelam was arrested by the police along with Amol Shinde outside Parliament on December 13 also the 22nd anniversary of the attack on Parliament in 2001 protesting with smoke canisters and raising slogans.

While, Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma jumped from the visitor’s gallery into the Lower House chamber opened the smoke canisters inside the premises.

The four accused along with ‘mastermind’ Lalit Jha and Mahesh have been sent to police custody for seven days.

