Delhi man held with 470 banned e-cigarettes

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 9

A joint team of the CM flying squad, working with the local police, on Wednesday arrested a man after 470 banned electronic cigarettes were recovered from his car.

According to the police, the accused came to the cyber hub in his car to supply banned electronic cigarettes.

The accused was identified as Kunal Sharma of Sector 3, Rohini, in Delhi Sub-Inspector Madan Singh of the CM flying squad, who filed a complaint, said they had received a tip-off that a man who used to supply electronic cigarettes was coming to the Cyber Hub, Gate 2 in his in Baleno car.

Based on the tip-off, a joint team was constituted and Kunal was stopped at a checkpoint.

“During the checking of the car, 470 banned electronic cigarettes in 47 packets were recovered,” the Sub-Inspector said.

An FIR under the COTPA Act was registered at the DLF Phase 2 police station against the accused.

