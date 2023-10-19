Dengue tally rises to 235 in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, October 18

Despite the Health Department taking preventive measures against dengue, the number of patients suffering from the infection in Gurugram has constantly been rising.

As per details, at least 235 patients had been diagnosed with this mosquito-borne disease till Wednesday.

It has caused great concern among the health officials, who claimed to have swiftly taken action to implement preventive measures over the past few months. These measures include carrying out extensive fumigation drives and conducting awareness campaigns to educate the public about the disease and its prevention.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ongoing strike of the sanitation workers of the Municipal Corporation has led to poor civic amenities in the city with heaps of garbage lying on the roadsides and vacant plots. This has added to woes of the health authorities. The incessant rain, this week, also worried the health officials.

The potential dengue hotspots mapped by the Health Department include Wazirabad, Palam Vihar, Basai, Kanhai, Udyog Vihar, Dharam Colony, Jal Vihar Colony, Jharsa, Khandsa, DLF-1, DLF-4 and Sectors 10A, 12, 12A, 21A, 14, 39, 45, 46, 47 and 52, a health official said, adding that the department is keeping a close watch on these vulnerable areas.

