Eyeing rural votes, Khattar holds roadshow in Assandh, Nilokheri

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 30

Eying rural voters, former Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Karnal Lok Sabha seat Manohar Lal Khattar today held a road show in the villages of Assandh and Nilokheri Assembly segments. He was accorded a warm welcome by people of these segments.

BKU farmers show black flags A group of farmers under the banner of BKU (Sir Chhotu Ram) showed black flags to former CM Manohar Lal Khattar during his roadshow in Rattak village. They tried to stop his cavalcade, but the police prevented it. Khattar was holding a roadshow from Gangatehri Popra village to Nissing. He was also shown black flags at Bilona and Nissing villages.

Earlier, while addressing a gathering at Gangatheri Popra village in Assandh Assembly segment, Khattar exhorted them to vote for the BJP to bring Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the third consecutive time. “During the past 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done various works which the Congress could not do in the past 60 years. For decades, the Congress had kept the Kashmir issue unresolved, but PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah took the decision overnight and abolished Article 370. The PM has also ended the practices like ‘Triple Talaq’ for the welfare of Muslim women,” said Khattar.

He also highlighted the works done by the BJP for women and said it has brought LPG cylinders to the houses of people. This government has also ensured transparency in the recruitment by eradicating corruption while earlier the jobs were sold, forcing the people to sell their land and belongings to seek jobs for their wards.

Khattar also highlighted the works done for the welfare of farmers and said earlier the farmers used to run from pillar to post to get their payment, but now they have initiated a provision of transfer of payment to their bank accounts.

Accompanied by Gharaunda MLA and convener of Karnal Lok Sabha seat Harvinder Kalyan, district president Yogender Rana, former MLA Bakshish Singh Virk, former CPS Zile Ram Sharma and others, the former CM asked people to support the BJP.

“After five years, the government needs a licence renewal, and it is the responsibility of the people to renew Modi Ji’s licence for the next five years through votes,” he said. The road show ended at Nissing after passing through various villages.

