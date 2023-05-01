Faridabad water supply to be disrupted for 48 hours

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 30

The supply of drinking water in some localities will be affected from May 2 to May 4 due to the ongoing construction work of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway here.

A spokesperson of the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA said drinking water supply would be affected for about 48 hours between 9 am on May 2 to 9 am on May 4 in Sector 28, Sector 30, Spring Field Colony, Ashoka Enclave, Sarai Khawaja, Sector-37 and Dayalbagh.

Officials said two lakh people would be affected due to the disruption of the supply of line number five here. The authorities appealed to people to store water for two days to avoid inconvenience.