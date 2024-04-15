Farmers ask Congress not to field Brijendra Singh from Hisar

Deepender Deswal
Hisar, April 14
A delegation of farmer activists from the Uchana Assembly constituency in Jind district have urged the Congress not to nominate former Hisar MP Brijendra Singh from Hisar seat, saying that he had been a BJP MP and had supported the contentious farm laws.
The delegation had gone to the office of the All India Congress Committee in Delhi to stage a protest today.
The delegation was headed by Azad Palwa, convener of the farmers’ dharna at Uchana. The farmers have been sitting on a dharna for about 16 months in support of their demands. They said the Congress should not field former Union minister Birender Singh or his son, former Hisar MP Brijendra Singh, from Hisar.
Palwa said they met the Congress Haryana incharge, Deepak Babaria, and urged him to consider any other candidate. “Brijendra Singh, who was a BJP MP from Hisar, had carried out a tractor yatra at Hansi in support of the farm laws, even though the farmers had launched a massive agitation to demand their withdrawal,” he said.
“If the Congress and INDIA bloc give ticket to them, the farmers’ morcha will field their own candidate as a mark of protest,” he said.
