Farmers protest poor state of Yamunanagar-Kurukshetra road

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, September 1

Farmers associated with the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) blocked the Yamunanagar-Kurukshetra road in Radaur today to draw the attention of authorities towards the poor condition of this road.

Farmers, led by Subhash Gurjar, district president of the BKU, blocked the road near Sir Chhotu Ram Chowk for about two and a half hours.

Gurjar said the condition of the Yamunanagar-Radaur-Kurukshetra road had worsened in the area falling under Yamunanagar, adding: “A stretch of this road in Radaur is full of big potholes, owing to which accidents take place almost every day.”

He said dust had become a concern for the shopkeepers on the road as businessmen found it difficult to sit in their shops amidst the constant flying dust.

“Heavy dust keeps blowing on the road throughout the day. Despite multiple protests and complaints by the public, the administration has done nothing to start the repair work of this road yet,” Gurjar said.

Radaur SDM Satendra Siwach, DSP Rajat Gulia and Executive Engineer (XEN) of the PWD Naveen Khatri reached the spot to talk to farmers.

Farmers lifted the blockage after the SDM assured them that the construction work of this road would be started from September 15.

Farmers also threatened the local administration that they would gherao the office of the XEN on September 21 if the work would not start by September 20.

