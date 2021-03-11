Farmers resume dharna at Haryana Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa's house in Hisar

Hisar, August 16
Farmers resumed their dharna at the residence of Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa in Hisar today accusing him of betraying them on the issue of compensation for the kharif crop failure over the past two years.
The farmers protesting under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Sangharsh Samiti (SKSS) claimed the Deputy Speaker had promised that the compensation for the crop loss would be released by August 15.
“We ended our 65-day dharna at the sub-tehsil office in Balsamand about a month ago following an assurance by the Deputy Speaker,” said farmer leader Sandeep Dhiranwas. Since they had not received any compensation so far, they had resumed the dharna at his residence from today.
The symbolic dharna was held from 10 am to 4 pm today and it would be repeated tomorrow. “The full-scale dharna will start from August 18 in case the authorities continue to betray us on the demand for compensation,” he said.
The Deputy Speaker said the compensation for crop loss would be released to the affected farmers in the Balsamand region soon.
“There is some delay in releasing the compensation due to technical reasons. The process is on and there is no rethink on awarding the compensation,” he said.
