Fertiliser price rise anti-farmer: Congress

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala has condemned the steep hike in the prices of DAP agricultural fertilisers and urged the Modi government to withdraw this anti-farmer decision.

He alleged that the Modi-Khattar governments were punishing them for the farm stir. In the past 11 days, diesel used by farmers has been made costlier by Rs 6.40 per litre and DAP fertiliser rate has been hiked from Rs 1,200 per bag to Rs 1,350 per bag.

He said due to the decision of the government, an additional burden of Rs 3,600 crore has been put on the farmers annually.

Surjewala alleged to take revenge on the farmers, the Modi government, on the one hand, is making fertilisers expensive for farmers and on the other, a shortage of various fertilisers has been created in the market. But the Congress is standing shoulder to shoulder with the farmers and would not allow such malicious intent to succeed.

He said today, rates of power and CNG and toll taxes have also been increased in Haryana. Instead of Rs 2.50 per unit, Rs 2.75 per unit will be charged from 50 lakh domestic consumers. Similarly, by increasing CNG and PNG rates, the burden of inflation has been passed on to all the state people. — TNS

Crop relief demand justified

Hisar: Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda said he the farmers’ demand for crop relief was justified and the govt should accept it. “If it doesn’t accept their demand, the CLP will bring an adjournment motion in the Assembly.” Farmers of 18 villages are protesting for over two weeks after they were denied relief.