Five from Sonepat also make it to top

Mukesh Tandon
Sonepat, April 16
Five youths including three girls of Sonepat district have cracked the UPSC examination. Abhimanyu Malik of Mahra village has clinched the 60th rank. Although he had cracked the UPSC examination last year too, he improved his rank this time.
Kuhu Garg, daughter of Ashok Garg, former Uttarakhand DGP and Vice-Chancellor of Motilal Nehru Sports University, cracked the UPSC and secured 178th rank.
Kuhu Garg is an international badminton player has and won several national and international medals. After getting injured while playing, she started preparations for the UPSC and cracked the examination.
Aakashdeep of Shashtri Nagar, a B Tech from IIT Mandi, secured 166th rank in his fifth attempt in the Union Public Service Commission examination. Mudra Raheja of Tara Nagar in Sonepat town secured 413th rank. She cracked the Haryana Civil Services exam last year after which she also cracked the Uttar Pradesh Civil Service examination.
She is currently training at Madhuban police Academy. Nishu Tyagi of Shahpur village of Gannaur secured 752nd rank in the UPSC examination in her
fourth attempt. She was preparing for the examinations at Delhi. She did her graduation and post graduation by distance education and did her schooling from Shashwat Chetna School
at Gannaur.
