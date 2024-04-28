Five held for cheating man of Rs 53 lakh

Faridabad, April 27
The police have cracked a case of online cheating worth Rs 53 lakh by arresting five persons through the cyber cell of the district police.
Abhimanyu Goyat, ACP Cyber Cell, said the accused, identified as Ankit, Saurabh, Shamim, Roshan and Divyanshu, were arrested for deceiving a local resident on the pretext of providing him substantial profits from the share market.
While Saurabh and Shamim hail from UP, Ankit and Divyanshu reside in Uttarakhand and Gujarat, respectively. Roshan, the fifth accused, is from Bihar. Goyat explained that the accused had utilised a fake share trading app, initially enticing investors with significant benefits to encourage larger investments for higher returns. They would then deactivate their mobile phones after receiving the transferred funds into their accounts. The scam came to light when a local resident invested Rs 53.15 lakh and realised the fraud upon failure to receive the promised profits.
Goyat added that cyber cells conducted raids across Gurugram, Delhi, UP and Gujarat to arrest the accused. During the operation, the authorities seized a mobile phone, 400 SIM cards and Rs 60,000 in cash. They are also searching for another suspect, Tony, associated with one of the operational accounts in the racket. While interrogation of the accused is ongoing during police remand, additional arrests are not ruled out.
He asserted that an ongoing awareness campaign advises people against being enticed by offers made via phone or online by unverified individuals, as such actions could lead to fraud or deception.
