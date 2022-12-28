Gangster's wife is Rohtak ZP chief

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, December 27

Manju, wife of gangster Rajesh, alias Sarkari, was unanimously elected chairperson of the Rohtak Zila Parishad (ZP) on Tuesday.

Manju had won the election for the post of the ZP member from Ward No. 5 as an independent candidate supported by the Congress.

However, she switched over to the BJP along with several other members soon after being elected chairperson of the ZP.

BJP’s district unit president Ajay Bansal welcomed Manju and other members of the ZP to the party-fold in the presence of several leaders of the ruling party.

“I want to serve the people and ensure the all-round development of the district. I have joined the BJP as its leadership has assured to help me in attaining these goals,” Manju said after being elected the ZP chairperson and joining the BJP.

Meanwhile, Anil Kumar, ZP member from Ward No. 4, got elected as the vice-chairman. Anil had also won the election for the post of the ZP member as an independent candidate with the Congress support.

However, he was not among the newly elected members of the ZP who joined the ruling party today.