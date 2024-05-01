Garbage tarnishes beauty of Sonepat

The municipal corporation is spending a huge amount on the cleanliness of the city, but due to the tardy lifting of garbage, several illegal dumping points have come up near Shani Temple and other places. Civic body officials should take strict action against the private company responsible for the beautification of the city.
Vishal, Sonepat
Commuting on poor roads a nightmare
The poor condition of roads, with loose gravel on broken stretches causing vehicles to skid, poses a threat to commuters. Several important and link roads in Sector 8 are in a pathetic condition. It has become a nightmare to commute on these roads. The government should get these roads repaired. Anil Kumar, Kurukshetra
Wrong-side driving leading to mishaps
Wrong-side driving has been significantly contributing to road mishaps. Vehicles can be seen plying on the wrong side of roads at various locations in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. This is a violation of traffic rules and leads to jams. Driving in the wrong lane puts the lives of all commuters in danger. The traffic police should carry out drives to issue challans to the violators of traffic rules.
Vijay Kumar, Jagadhri
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
