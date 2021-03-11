Govt approves Rs 147-cr loan for Haryana Universities

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 5

The Finance Department has accorded its consent to the proposal of the administrative department to approve a loan of Rs 147.75 crore as the first instalment for the state universities for the financial year 2022-23.

As per information, Rs 59 crore have been approved for Kurukshetra University; Rs 23.75 crore for Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak; Rs 12.50 crore for BPS Mahila Vishwavidhalya, Khanpur Kalan (Sonepat); Rs 10 crore each for Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa and Chaudhary Bansi Lal University, Bhiwani; Rs 8.75 crore for Maharshi Balmiki Sanskriti University, Kaithal; Rs 7.25 crore for Dr Bhim Rao National Law University, Sonepat; Rs 6.50 crore for Gurugram University; Rs 5.50 crore for Ch Ranbir Singh University, Jind; and Rs 4.50 crore for Indira Gandhi University, Rewari.

Meanwhile, Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala said instead of giving grants to universities, the government had introduced a loan system for them.