Gurugram woman gets husband killed with lover’s help, arrested

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 7

Gurugram police claim to have solved the blind murder of 42-year-old property dealer Dharmesh Yadav with the arrest of his wife Neetu (35) and alleged shooter Mohammaddin seven days after the crime.

While in custody of Palam Vihar crime branch, Neetu confessed that she had planned the murder with the intention of grabbing her husband's property and marrying her lover Babloo Khan.

While main accused Babloo is still on large, police have taken Neetu on one day and shooter Mohammaddin on 3-day remand after they were produced in a city court today. Police are conducting raids to nab Babloo.

During interrogation, Neetu revealed that her plan was that after killing Dharmesh, all property would be transferred in her name and she would get married to Babloo. Before the murder, she had given 650 gm of gold to Babloo.

According to the police, Dharmesh Yhadav and Neetu had got married 20 years ago. They have two children, who are studying. However, the both were having strained relations for past few years.

Police said Neetu had informed Babloo that Dharmesh was going to sleep at their under construction building located in Sector-22 on the night of October 29. As per information, Babloo reached there with his friend Mohammaddin and shot dead Dharmesh. Babloo and his friend had removed the mobile SIMs before reaching Gurugram and also defaced the number plate of their Swift car.

“Our teams are on job and main accused Babloo Khan will be arrested soon,” said ACP Sangwan.

