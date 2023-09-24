Hafed starts purchase in 35 grain markets

Tribune News Service

Hisar, September 23

Haryana State Co-operative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited (Hafed) started the procurement of bajra in 35 grain markets of the state today. The government has fixed the MSP at Rs 2,200, while a bonus of Rs 300 per quintal, is being given under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana (BBY) of the state government. Farmers will fetch Rs 2,500 per quintal on government purchase in the grain markets.

Bajra is the main kharif crop in Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mahendragarh, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Rewari and Hisar districts.

Yogesh Sharma, Bhiwani grain market supervisor, said on the first day, around 700 quintal of bajra produce arrived at Bhiwani grain market, which was purchased at the MSP. However, the market price of bajra hovered around Rs 2,000 a quintal in the open market, thus the farmers are likely to rush to the grain markets to press for government purchase over the next few days.

