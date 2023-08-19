Hariyali Teej a festival of brotherhood: Haryana Governor

Yamunanagar, August 18
A Hariyali Teej programme was held by Haryana Child Welfare Council in Jagadhri city today. Bandaru Dattatreya, Haryana Governor and head of the council, was the chief guest. Cultural programmes were presented by girl students from all over Haryana.
The Governor congratulated people of the state and offered them his best wishes. “Teej festival fills the colours of love, mutual harmony and brotherhood in our lives and is a reflection of the great ancient civilisation, culture and traditions of our country,” he said.
“India is a country of many religions and different communities. Still, our country is cherishing unity in diversity,” the Governor said, adding that “the most important thing is that the people of India respect each other’s religion and become a part of each other’s festivals. Various festivals are celebrated in the country. All these festivals have their own importance.”
While presiding over the programme, Haryana Education and Tourism Minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar extended greetings to everyone on Teej. Ranjita Mehta, honorary general secretary of the welfare council, said, “Hariyali Teej has special significance in our culture. This festival brings new enthusiasm in life.”
