Haryana Chief Secretary reviews heatwave, election preparedness

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 24

Haryana Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad today reviewed the preparedness for the impending heatwave and arrangements for the Lok Sabha elections, along with the byelection to Karnal Assembly constituency with the Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners. He emphasised the necessity for adequate arrangements for drinking water at polling stations on the polling day.

It was disclosed during the meeting that the enforcement agencies had documented a significant amount of seized goods, valued at Rs 23.31 crore since March 1, 2024. The seizures include cash amounting to Rs 4.05 crore, liquor valued at Rs 8.17 crore, drugs totalling Rs 8.02 crore, precious metals worth Rs 1.73 crore and freebies valued at Rs 1.33 crore. Prasad directed the officers to maintain strict vigilance over such activities.

Additionally, it was informed that the first randomisation of EVMs was scheduled for April 25 and the second will be conducted after the arrival of general observers. The first randomisation of presiding and alternate presiding officers will be completed by April 29, with their training concluding by May 11. A total of 219 auxilary polling stations will be set up in the state.

The Health Department has been tasked with ensuring adequate supplies of ORS packets, essential medicines, and ice packs at health centres and anganwadis. Additionally, instructions have been given to designate wards/beds for heatwave emergencies, equipped with ACs and coolers.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal #Lok Sabha