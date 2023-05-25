Haryana cops returning with missing child meet with accident, woman constable among 2 dead

PTI

Noida, May 25

A team of Haryana Police officials met with an accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Thursday while returning to Sonepat district with a missing child, leading to the death of a woman constable and the driver, officials said.

The incident occurred around 5.30 am in the Dankaur area of Greater Noida. The police team belonged to Kharkhoda police station in Sonepat district of Haryana, they said.

“The driver had to press the emergency brake and the vehicle overturned. All occupants of the car suffered injuries and were taken to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared head constable Babita and car driver Pradeep dead,” the official said.

Assistant Sub-Inspectors Vedpal Singh and Veerpal Singh, the girl, her two family members and the accused in the case have been admitted to the hospital, he said.