Haryana Diary: Deepender Hooda hits campaign trail in Rohtak

Rohtak: The delay in the announcement of Congress candidates for the nine Lok Sabha seats in the state is benefiting the BJP nominees as their campaigning is going on one-sided, in the absence of an opposing narrative by any major player in the poll battleground. However, the Rohtak parliamentary constituency is an exception. Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader Deepender Hooda’s campaign has been going on in full swing here as he hasn’t waited for an official announcement of his candidature. Learning a lesson from his defeat in the previous LS polls, Deepender seems to be in no mood to lag behind the BJP in canvassing.

Families intensify campaign for candidates

Kurukshetra: As the General Election draws closer, family members of candidates have started campaigning and holding meetings in Kurukshetra. While INLD candidate Abhay Chautala’s son Arjun Chautala, who contested the previous Lok Sabha election from Kurukshetra, has been actively campaigning for his father, Savitri Jindal has been holding meetings and attending party events for her son Naveen Jindal, the BJP nominee. A BJP leader said when a family member seeks votes for a candidate, it lends a personal touch to the campaign and ensures the candidate’s presence there, even if only by proxy.

Why ‘popular’ Khattar replaced by Saini?

Yamunanagar: Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was the chief guest at the BJP’s Vijay Sankalp rally in Sadhaura town of Yamunanagar district on Saturday. Besides the CM, the rally was addressed by several senior party leaders, including Banto Kataria, the BJP candidate for Ambala Lok Sabha seat. In the rally, most of the speakers heaped praise on former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and highlighted the work done by him for the state’s development. A section of political leaders of the district wondered that if Khattar was such a popular CM, why was he replaced by Saini? They said the party should have continued with him as the CM.

Khattar’s dig at ex-CMs baffles BJP workers

Hisar: Ex-CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s dig at Bansi Lal, Bhajan Lal and Om Prakash Chautala, all former chief ministers, has baffled not only political experts, but has left BJP workers bewildered, too. “When we are in the middle of a hectic campaign for the Lok Sabha polls, such remarks are uncalled for,” said a BJP worker. Though a slew of measures was taken during his tenure as the CM, Khattar should have avoided controversies at this juncture, another party worker said. Khattar tried to salvage the situation by stating that he used to sit with the former CMs and advise them to bring in transparency. Later, Khattar said he was aware that Bhajan Lal was pained by the corruption in the state.

