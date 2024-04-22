Haryana Diary: Dissidence in BJP cause for concern

Faridabad: Announcing the names of contestants well ahead of the last date of filing nominations could also prove disadvantageous for the parties concerned. It is evident in the case of a BJP candidate, who seems to be struggling with the task of winning over dissidents in some pockets. The absence of such senior, well-known leaders of the party in election rallies could be a cause for concern for the BJP candidate, despite taking a lead over his rivals in the poll campaign, says a political analyst. He said less-than-expected attendance of people in the recently held public meetings could be a direct result of dissidence by some of the leaders in the segment.

Local candidate need of the hour: Digvijay

Kurukshetra: With the chanting of the slogan “local versus outsiders”, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) plans to field a local candidate to contest the Lok Sabha election for the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency. The party is expected to field a local leader for Thanesar against BJP’s Naveen Jindal, INDIA bloc’s Sushil Gupta and INLD’s Abhay Singh Chautala. Recently, JJP leader Digvijay Chautala said the candidates fielded by the BJP, INLD and INDIA bloc did not belong to Kurukshetra. He said after the elections are over, these three would disappear, completely out of contact with the locals for five years. Having a local candidate is the need of the hour, he added.

Delay in announcement of Oppn candidates

Panipat: BJP candidate and former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has taken large strides in campaigning, but the opposition parties are yet to declare their candidates. However, a delay in the announcement of candidates by the Congress, INLD and JJP has hit the morale of the party workers. During his visits to Panipat, even Khattar took a dig at the opposition for delay in fielding candidates. Khattar said if there was no one in the competition, people’s interest in the election process would flag.

Hope and despair among ticket aspirants

Mahendragarh: The delay in the announcement of the Congress candidate for the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh seat has put aspirants on the wait and watch mode. It is also affecting the morale of the party’s supporters. Former MP Shruti Choudhry and Mahendragarh MLA Rao Daan Singh are two strong contenders for the party ticket. Their supporters’ morale gets high whenever they hear that their leader could get the ticket. However, the joy turns to despair when rumours reach them that the ticket would be offered to one of the rivals. Interestingly, this has been going on for over two weeks, and no one knows how long this uncertainty would last.

BJP candidate, advocates discuss issues

Hisar: BJP candidate Ranjit Singh’s visit to the Bar Association in Hisar turned into a one-on-one interaction with some advocates, with discussions held on farmers’ issues, electricity bills and per capita income in India. Though activist-lawyer Arjun Rana cornered the BJP candidate on certain issues, Singh managed to express himself freely on most matters.

Public wants solutions, not theatrics

Yamunanagar: Candidates are leaving no stone unturned to woo voters in the Lok Sabha election. BJP candidate for the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat, Naveen Jindal, loaded wheat bags in a truck in the Radaur grain market of Yamunanagar district during poll campaign recently. Going two steps further, INDIA bloc candidate Sushil Gupta rode a horse carriage in the Radaur grain market and heard the grievances of the farmers, arhtiyas and labourers. Commenting on the antics of the politicians, people said these tactics would not impress voters. They said the public was struggling with unemployment and rising inflation and wanted leaders to provide solutions to their problems —not theatrics and drama.

