Haryana Diary: Manohar Lal Khattar’s entry enthuses workers

Karnal: The advent of former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the poll fray for the Karnal Lok Sabha seat has enthused BJP workers. Khattar has resigned as an MLA to vacate the Karnal Assembly seat for new Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Though Saini’s candidature is yet to be officially announced for the Karnal Assembly seat, Khattar has already appealed to the party workers to ensure Saini’s victory.

BJP leader’s clip political fodder

Faridabad: An audio recording of a senior BJP leader speaking about a particular community has provided political fodder to the Opposition parties. Though the said leader has denied having made any objectionable comment, the Opposition leaders said the clip had exposed the double standards of BJP leaders and was likely to become a significant poll issue that could lead to the “downfall of the BJP’s divisive politics”.

Dalal wanted to retain Agriculture

Hisar: Loharu MLA Jai Prakash Dalal of the BJP has been divested of the Agriculture Ministry and given the charge of Finance and Town and Country Planning departments. However, according to sources, Dalal was keen to retain the agriculture portfolio as he had taken several decisions in that sector that had helped him nurse his segment, which has a large number of farmers. However, Dalal’s supporters say his new position has elevated his stature in the new Cabinet.

The game of shifting loyalties

Mahendragarh: The game of shifting loyalties by politicians is in full swing ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Rao Bahadur Singh, former MLA from Nangal Choudhary, has quit the Congress and joined the JJP. He was one of the claimants for the Congress ticket from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh parliamentary constituency. He has shifted his loyalty in view of the lesser possibility of getting the Congress ticket as the party is mulling the names of former MP Shruti Choudhry and Mahendragarh MLA Rao Daan Singh for the seat.

BKU (Charuni) set to enter politics

Kurukshetra: By announcing that Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) will now act as the farmer wing of the Sanyukt Sangharsh Party, farm leader Gurnam Singh Charuni has made clear his intention of entering active politics. Charuni's wife had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha poll on an AAP ticket and he had contested as an independent candidate from Ladwa in 2019. A senior leader of the Charuni faction said these two attempts, though unsuccessful, helped farmers get the belief that they could also contest elections.

