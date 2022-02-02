Haryana Government to take Rs 523 cr loan from SIDBI

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 1

CM Manohar Lal Khattar said the government had decided to take a loan of Rs 523 crore from the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) for cluster infrastructure development.

This loan will be taken for 2021-22, which will be available at low interest rate. This loan can be used for the Programme to Accelerate Development for MSME Advancement (PADMA) scheme and other cluster development schemes of the government. —

