Haryana Government to take Rs 523 cr loan from SIDBI

Chandigarh, February 1
CM Manohar Lal Khattar said the government had decided to take a loan of Rs 523 crore from the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) for cluster infrastructure development.
This loan will be taken for 2021-22, which will be available at low interest rate. This loan can be used for the Programme to Accelerate Development for MSME Advancement (PADMA) scheme and other cluster development schemes of the government. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Focus of Budget on providing basic amenities to poor, middle class, youth: PM
Modi was giving an address on 'Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha' a...
Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges
The collegium held deliberations on February 1 and recommend...
Punjab Congress to release theme song today, seek people's response on its CM face
The voters are being given three options—Channi, Sidhu or no...
46 MLAs had backed him as Punjab CM candidate after Amarinder quit, claims Sunil Jakhar
The former PPCC chief was addressing a rally in Abohar in su...
To condemn every marriage as violent and every man a rapist not advisable: Smriti Irani
Her comments come in response to CPI leader Binoy Viswam's s...