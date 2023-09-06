Haryana Governor honours 69 teachers on their day

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 5

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya honoured 69 teachers for their exceptional contributions in the field of education on the occasion of Teacher’s Day. The state-level event was organised by the School Education Department at Panchkula today.

During the ceremony, the Governor also unveiled the brochure for the Passport to Earning (P2E) programme, a schools learning literacy initiative, in collaboration with UNICEF, initiated by the School Education Department.

Dattatraya highlighted the significance of the day, emphasising that the entire nation commemorated former President of India Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan who dedicated 40 years of his life to teaching.

He noted the government’s establishment of 1,125 special training centres in the state, where 28,139 out-of-school children had received six months of specialised training to prepare them for school enrolment. A special study material toolkit called ‘Kadam’ has been created for these children.

Speaker Haryana Vidhan Sabha Gian Chand Gupta stressed on the role of competent teachers in shaping students who contributed to the nation’s development.

School Education Minister Kanwar Pal underscored the influence of teachers in inspiring students to follow the right path and inculcating skills and values. He said a teacher’s role was vital in a child’s life as they shaped the nation’s future.

During the event, 69 teachers from across the state were honoured by the School Education Department. Awardees received Rs 1 lakh, a silver medal, a shawl and two advance increments each.

