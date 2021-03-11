Haryana to get 1500 MW more in 10 days, says Power Minister Ranjit Singh

Chandigarh, April 27

Haryana Power Minister Ranjit Singh said the maximum demand in the state during the summer season last year was 12,125 MW per day, which was expected to be around 15,000 MW during the peak hours of summer season this year.

To bridge this gap of 2500 to 3000 MW, power corporations have made adequate arrangements of supply. Haryana will get about 1500 MW of additional power in the next 10 days.

1000 MW to come from Adani A total of 1000 MW additional power would be taken from Adani, 350 MW from Chhattisgarh and 150 MW from Madhya Pradesh. —Ranjit Singh, Power Minister

Interacting with mediapersons here today, the Power Minister said at present, three units of 250 MW each were operating in Panipat, two units of 600 MW each in Khedar and two units of 300 MW each in Yamunanagar. In addition, 1400 MW of electricity was being arranged.

The minister said generally the peak summer season in Haryana was considered from June 15 and there was a high demand in the months of June and July. If we compare the last 15 years, the hot weather has arrived early in the month of April due to which the demand will increase naturally.

He said due to technical reasons, one unit of Khedar Thermal Power Plant had been closed, its router had to be changed, which has to be brought from China, as it was not possible during the Covid crisis due to the lockdown in China. The replacement will be completed in a week, he said. Due to increasing urbanisation in the National Capital Region and shifting of industries out of Delhi, the demand for electricity has increased from 1000 to 1500 MW per day.

He said there would be no shortage of power in the state under any circumstances. Even electricity is being purchased by the government at the rate of Rs 12 per unit, he added.