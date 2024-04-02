Help farmers raise claims for crop loss, Agri Minister tells officials

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 1

State agriculture minister Kanwar Pal on Monday reached Taharpur village of Jagadhri Assembly constituency and took stock of the wheat crop loss due to the recent hailstorm and rains.

The minister talked to the farmers and directed the officials of the revenue department to assess the loss and help farmers in raising claims.

The agriculture minister said hailstorm affected the crops in several parts of the state, and losses were reported in Taharpur village and some adjoining villages too. While the e-Kshatipurti portal has been opened for the farmers to raise their claims, it came to light that some farmers had not got their crops registered on the ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ portal.

“The issues related to the portals have been resolved. The farmers, who own one or two-acre land and had planned not to take their crops to grain market, had not got their crops registered on the portal. So, I have talked to the officials and the portal is being opened. Directions have been issued to the revenue department officials to help the farmers and assess the loss at the earliest. The farmers will be compensated for their losses,” he said.

About the wheat procurement season, the minister said, “All arrangements for the procurement of wheat have been made and it will be ensured that the farmers do not face any inconvenience during the procurement season. The issues related to the commission agents will also be resolved if they approach the authorities.”

