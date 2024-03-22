Hike in potato prices brings cheer to farmers

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 21

Potato farmers across the region have a reason to cheer as the produce is being sold at Rs 13 to Rs 14 per kg from their fields, marking a significant increase from the Rs 5 to Rs 7 per kg during these days last year.

This surge in prices has brought a sense of relief and optimism to farmers who have been grappling with economic challenges in the recent times.

The price hike is attributed to various factors, including shortage of production due to outbreak of diseases in different varieties in various states, and increase in demand from different states, farmers said.

The farmers, who have been grappling with fluctuating prices and market instability, have welcomed the surge in prices. Many have expressed happiness, saying this is a reward for their tireless efforts and dedication to potato cultivation. For numerous small-scale farmers, the rise in potato prices gives hope for improved livelihood and financial stability.

Manjot Singh, a potato farmer from Kulwehri village who has cultivated potato on around 15 acres of land, said last year the prices of potato were very low and the produce was sold at Rs 5 to Rs 7 per kg but this year due to low production in different states, the demand was high and it was being sold at Rs 13 to Rs 14 per kg.

Gurdeep Singh, a farmer of Nissing area, said in January this year, the potato was sold at Rs 8 per kg, and in February the prices reached Rs 10 per kg and now it was being sold at Rs 13 to 14 per kg. “We are expecting further rise in the prices, which will help us in meeting the input costs and some savings for farmers,” he added.

Rajinder Choudhary, another farmer from Manjura village, said they had witnessed the rise in prices after three to four years.

“The surge in prices brings a sigh of relief among farmers like me. The positive trend will boost our morale and instill confidence in the agriculture sector,” said Choudhary.

