Holi festivities: 2,500 cops deployed to keep celebrations trouble-free in Panipat

Panipat, March 24

Deputy Commissioner Virender Kumar Dahiya has appointed 14 duty magistrates in the district to deal with any untoward situation on the occasion of Holi. The police have been told to remain alert during the festival.

Apart from this, the police have made elaborate arrangements to keep a check on hooligans in the district.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajit Singh Shekhawat said 47 patrolling parties would be deployed to keep a vigil on Monday.

Women police personnel will also be deployed in the district. Besides, 2,500 police personnel are on duty and the district has been divided into separate zones. PCRs, Dial-112 vehicles and 72 riders will also be on patrolling duty.

SP Shekhawat said three police patrolling parties would be deployed in every police station area.

He said special nakas would be laid at 58 places in the district and teams would keep a check on drunken drivers.

All administrative officials and police personnel have been directed to deal with the miscreants strictly in their areas.

Police personal in civil dress would also keep a close eye on anti-social elements. The SP said all PCR units had been directed to reach the spot immediately after getting information about any untoward incident.

Civil Surgeon Dr Jayant Ahuja said additional doctors and staff members would be on duty for emergency services on Holi.

340 challans issued in 12 hours in Hisar

The Hisar police have made elaborate arrangements to maintain peace and keep a check on miscreants on the occasion of Holi.

Hisar Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohit Handa said special checkpoints had been set up at various places in the city. The SP said in the past 12 hours, 340 challans were issued for traffic violation in the district and 14 vehicles were impounded under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

He said all incharges of police stations and police chowki in the district had been issued directions to take strict action in case of violation of the law. TNS

18 checkpoints set up

Kurukshetra: To ensure peaceful celebrations during Holi, the Kurukshetra police have set up 18 checkpoints in the district. SP Surinder Singh Bhoria said, “The police will keep a close watch on the mischievous elements during the festival.” TNS

