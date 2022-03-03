House pays tributes to Lata, martyrs

Chandigarh, March 2
On the first day of the Budget Session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, obituary resolutions were passed to pay tributes to those prominent personalities who died between the period from the end of the previous session and the beginning of the current session.
Leader of the House and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar paid tributes to several prominent personalities, including Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar. Besides, tributes were paid to freedom fighter Umrao Singh Yadav of Nigana (Rohtak) village, 17 martyrs and relatives of the MLAs.
Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda also read out the obituary resolutions.
