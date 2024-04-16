Haryana: HSPCB seeks nod to prosecute three HSIIDC officials

Mukesh Tandon
Sonepat, April 15
The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has sought special permission to prosecute 13 persons, including two senior managers of HSIIDC, Barhi, and a manager of HSIIDC for a non-compliant common effluent treatment plant (CETP) at the Barhi industrial zone for the past two years.
As per the complaint, the 16 MLD CETP was not complying with the norms, due to which untreated effluent was flowing directly into Drain No. 6 and was a big cause of pollution in the Yamuna.
The HSPCB had taken samples every month from March 2022 to December 2023, and they had failed, following which the HSPCB proposed an environmental compensation (EC) of
Rs 1.94 crore on the HSIIDC and the contractor agency running the CETP.
In a letter to the Chairman, HSPCB, the regional officer (RO) had sought a sanction to prosecute 13 persons, but didn’t get sanction from the headquarters.
It has again sought permission in the special environment court in Kurukshetra to act against the 13 persons mentioned in the complaint.
Pradeep Kumar, RO, said the CETP was non-complying for a long time. “We have sought permission from the headquarters to prosecute those accused of violating environmental norms in the special environment court in Kurukshetra.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Only 3% ED cases against politicians, honest have nothing to fear: PM Modi
Slams Opposition parties, says laws governing probe agencies...
No relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal yet, Supreme Court to take up plea on April 29
Delhi court extends CM’s judicial custody till April 23
‘Calculated bid to weaken judiciary’: 21 former judges write letter to CJI
Part of PM’s campaign to browbeat judiciary: Congress
Days after Mahendragarh tragedy, 8-year-old girl dies in auto mishap in Yamunanagar
Vehicle hits bike, overturns in Yamunanagar; 5 pupils hurt