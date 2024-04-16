Haryana: HSPCB seeks nod to prosecute three HSIIDC officials

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, April 15

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has sought special permission to prosecute 13 persons, including two senior managers of HSIIDC, Barhi, and a manager of HSIIDC for a non-compliant common effluent treatment plant (CETP) at the Barhi industrial zone for the past two years.

As per the complaint, the 16 MLD CETP was not complying with the norms, due to which untreated effluent was flowing directly into Drain No. 6 and was a big cause of pollution in the Yamuna.

The HSPCB had taken samples every month from March 2022 to December 2023, and they had failed, following which the HSPCB proposed an environmental compensation (EC) of

Rs 1.94 crore on the HSIIDC and the contractor agency running the CETP.

In a letter to the Chairman, HSPCB, the regional officer (RO) had sought a sanction to prosecute 13 persons, but didn’t get sanction from the headquarters.

It has again sought permission in the special environment court in Kurukshetra to act against the 13 persons mentioned in the complaint.

Pradeep Kumar, RO, said the CETP was non-complying for a long time. “We have sought permission from the headquarters to prosecute those accused of violating environmental norms in the special environment court in Kurukshetra.”

